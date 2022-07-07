Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

MRK stock opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.