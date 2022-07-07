Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $954,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $209.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.