Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Nestlé by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 2,032.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,164,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSRGY stock opened at $118.41 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $141.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

