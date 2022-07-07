Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Nestlé by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 2,032.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,164,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NSRGY stock opened at $118.41 on Thursday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $141.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Nestlé Profile (Get Rating)
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
