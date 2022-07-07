Violich Capital Management Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

EPD stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

