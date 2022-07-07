Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.9% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,515. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $104.23 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $164.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.