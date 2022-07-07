Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of VNOM traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.80. 604,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,306 shares of company stock worth $6,348,500. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,950,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 236,655 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,485,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235,163 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $5,766,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,547,000 after purchasing an additional 192,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

