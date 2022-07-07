Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Shares Up 3%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.78. 142,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 299,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.28 and a quick ratio of 12.28.

Viracta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $25,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,767. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 18,912 shares of company stock valued at $35,933 over the last three months. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

