Viridian Ria LLC Sells 135 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Viridian Ria LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $385.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,978. The company has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

