Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $501,000.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.