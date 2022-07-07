Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

NYSE:ZTR opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.