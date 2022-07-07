VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $707.00

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

