Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.94

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 53438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 3,880.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

