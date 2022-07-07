VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 69674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$11.29 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25.
About VR Resources (CVE:VRR)
