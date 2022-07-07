Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Down to $9.21

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $8.97. Wallbox shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 817 shares changing hands.
WBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
