Wanchain (WAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.62 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.07 million and $2.62 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00093573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00261332 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00043603 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008690 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

