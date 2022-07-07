WANdisco (LON:WAND) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $296.37

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.37 ($3.59) and traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.45). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 297 ($3.60), with a volume of 6,754 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of £192.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 262.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 296.39.

In other news, insider David James Richards acquired 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £9,063.60 ($10,975.54).

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

