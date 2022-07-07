Warp Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $97,414.40 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $20.84 or 0.00099696 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $97,414.40 and approximately $30,218.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

