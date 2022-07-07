Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 76,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 796,563 shares.The stock last traded at $123.61 and had previously closed at $125.32.
Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,279.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 95,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Connections (WCN)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.