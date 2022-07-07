WAX (WAXP) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0983 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $207.28 million and $9.46 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00071310 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,895,475,152 coins and its circulating supply is 2,107,713,192 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

