WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.02-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $519-532 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.50 million. WD-40 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.02-$5.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

WD-40 stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.85. The company had a trading volume of 183,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,492. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.43.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $575,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in WD-40 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

