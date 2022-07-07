WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.02-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $519.00 million-$532.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.51 million.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.44. 5,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.43.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several analysts have commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.