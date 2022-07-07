WebDollar Reaches One Day Volume of $14,166.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $14,166.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000308 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003931 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00089614 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,461,176,371 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars.

