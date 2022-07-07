Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northern Trust (NTRS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) recently:

7/6/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $116.00.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.21.

Get Northern Trust Co alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8,109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.