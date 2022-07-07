Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Northern Trust (NTRS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) recently:
- 7/6/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $116.00.
Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.21.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8,109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
