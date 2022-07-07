Wells Fargo & Company Trims Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Target Price to $40.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.