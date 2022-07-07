Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.31.
Shares of WELL stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Welltower has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.89, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 325.34%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,124,000 after purchasing an additional 134,847 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after buying an additional 298,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 168,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Welltower by 42.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 250,312 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Welltower by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,280 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.