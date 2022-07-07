Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Shares of UPS opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

