Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $61.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.41 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

