Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

