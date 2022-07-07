Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 118.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 646.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,004,000 after buying an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $381.76 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

