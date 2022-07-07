Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 12,651 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Comcast by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 21,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.