Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 5,220 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after acquiring an additional 135,394 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.47.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.78 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $236.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

