Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 557 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Shares of HON opened at $173.21 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.96 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

