WFA of San Diego LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.