WFA of San Diego LLC Has $942,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $113.81 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.