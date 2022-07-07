WFA of San Diego LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.14 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.46.

