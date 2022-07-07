WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 205 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $320.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $311.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day moving average is $351.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

