WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 6,107 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76.

