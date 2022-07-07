Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,800 ($46.02) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.18) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,900 ($35.12). 6,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £13.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,180.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,305.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,324.35. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,634.50 ($31.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,038.20 ($48.90).

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

