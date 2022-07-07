Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,918.99 ($35.35) and last traded at GBX 2,930 ($35.48). 9,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 3,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,060 ($37.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,305.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,324.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2,191.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.36%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

