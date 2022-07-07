Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,780 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,589. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

