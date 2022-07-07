Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $42.77. 33,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,655. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

