Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.36. 34,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,677. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.96 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.19.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

