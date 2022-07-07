Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $426,000 Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,167. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

About Nexstar Media Group (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.