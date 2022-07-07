Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $487,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 30,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

