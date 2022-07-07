Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.59. 10,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,031. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.