Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $680,000 in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.41. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,942. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $26.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49.

