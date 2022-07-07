Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $121.05 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

