WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading Down 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZMGet Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $46.37. 45,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 50,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 525,423 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2,901.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 584,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 69,175 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,839,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,602 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

