WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.89 and last traded at $39.84. 22,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 18,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86.

