WP Advisors LLC Buys 426 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,789 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

CRM stock opened at $172.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.70, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.34 and a 200-day moving average of $199.17.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock valued at $15,491,680. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

